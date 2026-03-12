Los Angeles County Awards More Than $5.1 Million to Over 1,200 Small Businesses Through the Small Business Resiliency Fund

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, along with the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO, March 12 announced that 872 small businesses have been awarded more than $3.6 million in the second round of funding from the Small Business Resiliency Fund (SBRF).

This latest round builds on the initial $1.53 million awarded to 367 businesses. As of now, the SBRF awarded its second round of funding and has altogether delivered more than $5.1 million in direct assistance to 1,239 small businesses, though 1,593 applicants were determined eligible for support. This includes a dedicated commitment announced today by chair Solis for an additional $590,000 to close the gap for 146 First District small businesses. The fund is supported by Care First Community Investment and county dollars.

The fund provides capital to businesses located within the curfew zone or countywide that experienced workforce loss, property damage, or significant declines in customers or revenue as a result of immigration enforcement actions. Eligible applicants include brick-and-mortar storefronts, independent contractors, sidewalk vendors, and certain consumer-facing home-based businesses such as licensed childcare providers.

The awards underscore the urgency of economic relief documented in the Economic Impacts of Federal Immigration Enforcement in Los Angeles County report jointly released last month by the Board of Supervisors, DEO, and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation or LAEDC. The report highlights the critical role immigrant, and undocumented workers play in the county’s economy, and the impacts of ongoing federal immigration enforcements across Los Angeles County. Undocumented workers contribute an estimated $253.9 billion in total economic output—equivalent to 17% of LA County’s gross domestic product or GDP—supporting more than 1.06 million jobs and generating $80.4 billion in labor income across industries, including construction, manufacturing, retail, and services.

The report also examined the economic consequences of enforcement actions, including a nightly curfew in downtown Los Angeles and ongoing, countywide disruptions. The June 2025 curfew, imposed from June 10 through June 16 in response to protests tied to intensified federal immigration enforcement, is estimated to have resulted in approximately $840 million in total output losses, 3,920 job-years of lost employment, and $312 million in lost labor income under a short-term disruption scenario.

“The Small Business Resiliency Fund highlights the lasting impacts of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies and makes clear that the need for support in our communities remains urgent,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “Many workers, families, and small businesses continue to face uncertainty and economic disruption as a result. Through this effort, we are taking meaningful steps to provide resources that help stabilize our local businesses, protect jobs, and support the communities that power our economy. Every action matters, and together we will continue building resilience and opportunity across Los Angeles County.”

The SBRF was launched Sept. 29, 2025, following a motion introduced by chair Solis and Supervisor Janice Hahn on June 17, 2025, calling for the establishment of a business interruption fund and other economic resiliency and humanitarian-focused interventions to support businesses directly affected by immigration enforcement activities.

Like this: Like Loading...