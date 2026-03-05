LASD Sheriff Luna Announces Arrests in Attempted Murder of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced the arrest of two suspects in the attempted murder of a deputy working at Lomita Sheriff’s Station.

Joining Sheriff Luna were South Patrol Chief Jorge Valdez, Lomita Captain Kimberly Guerrero, and OSS Captain Marco Soto, who provided details on the incident and investigation.

The incident occurred Feb. 22, at 8:53 a.m. After finishing a call, a patrol deputy working Lomita Sheriff’s Station drove in the 600 block of Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates. An unknown suspect fired a gunshot at the marked patrol vehicle.

The bullet penetrated the trunk and rear seat panel but did not reach the front seat where the deputy sat. The deputy was unharmed.

Investigators determined the shooting was deliberate and are treating it as attempted murder of a peace officer.

Following the shooting, investigators from the Operation Safe Streets Bureau (OSS) and detectives from the Lomita Sheriff’s Station launched an intensive investigation, utilizing all available resources to identify and locate those responsible.

During the investigation, detectives recovered surveillance video, an assault rifle, two semi-automatic firearms, and ballistic evidence. Investigators also executed two search warrants: one at the suspects’ residence and another for their vehicle, a white four-door sedan.

Detectives determined that suspects Shane Mahoney, 39, and Arianna Charmaine Mitchell, 22, both of the 600 block of Deep Valley Drive, drove to Los Angeles International Airport, parked, and boarded a flight to Kauai, Hawaii, on Feb. 23, one day after the shooting.

On Feb. 25, operation safe streets bureau investigators submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Mahoney was charged with:

PC 245(d) – Assault with a Firearm upon a Peace Officer

PC 664/187 – Attempted Murder

Mitchell was charged with:

PC 32 – Accessory After the Fact

A Ramey Warrant and an Extradition Warrant were subsequently issued for both suspects.

The Kauai Police Department and the United States Marshals Service assisted in the arrest. Both suspects were taken into custody March 3 and are now awaiting extradition to California.

Details: To view entire press conference:

https://www.facebook.com/LosAngelesCountySheriffsDepartment/videos/4370242983191345

Like this: Like Loading...