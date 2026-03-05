Letters to the Editor: No War on Iran, San Pedro Courthouse Deal Nixed, Appreciation for “Gaslighting” Response to State of the Union

Stop the War on Iran!

President Donald Trump gave the greenlight to Israel to attack Iran resulting in the largely civilian casualties numbering in the hundreds, many of them children. On Feb. 28 the U.S. spent weeks sending the largest Naval fleet to the Persian Gulf since its 2003 invasion of Iraq. Despite Trump’s hollow rhetoric about negotiations, which were always contradicted by Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated intentions and Trump’s own threats. Iran was prepared for a war and vowed to strike back at Israel and U.S> bases in the gulf region, which it did promptly. Iran is closing the Strait of Hormuz, repercussions will be felt globally. About 20% of the global oil supply passes through the straights

We understand that the people of Iran united against imperial aggression in the face of their own internal struggles. The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) are cruel and evil in their own right, but being steadfast in the belief that this type of foreign intervention is not the liberation it claims to be and the sincere hope and desire for the Iranian people to find a clear path forward towards the freedom they seek and deserve out of the clutches of the regime. The U.S. can and must unite to establish peaceful coexistence if we are to work toward a society in which we can thrive.

The U.S. joined at the hip with Israel is at war with the Islamic Republic of Iran. With the confirmed killing of Iran’s supreme leader, escalation is assured and the cost of human lives will be dear. War with Iran is condemnable on its own, but the economic and political fallout will be the enduring legacy to the American people and should be a clarion call to us to act in the working class. In the U.S., every indicator of well-being is declining, and every measure of destruction is increasing. The crisis does not unfold in isolation from the war economy being unleashed abroad—both are expressions of the same dying system.

The Trump administration displays the depravity and desperation of the ruling class he represents, hostile to the concept of democracy and any vision that does not maintain their rule. How are we to make sense of the immorality of deliberate targeting of Iranian civilians, including a girl’s elementary school, killing over 150 children? We are seeing once again the historical link between war and fascism at home and war against the world.

San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice

March 3, 2026

Re: San Pedro Courthouse Deal Ends by James Preston Allen (Feb. 5-18)

Thanks for an incisive and astute overview of the history of the San Pedro Courthouse, in historic downtown informing that the option agreement for development has been terminated. It has been another episode of “smoke and mirrors” with the County government and public misled, if not deceived, by more “carpet bagger” mercenaries (aka “developers”. I recall attending many meetings, dozens of “post its” submitted by the public about what their vision might be, all for naught.

The acres of vacant land has been a void in the downtown and aesthetic eyesore. It is a pity that the Courthouse was demolished when it might have been “repurposed” and a view I personally have held with respect for the mid-century modern architecture and history of the property.

Another blight like the demise of “Beacon Street” and Ports O’Call debacle; sacrificing history and waste of time and funds.

Let’s hope the next phase will be vetted with vigor and less deception for the government and vox populi.

Sincerely yours,

Stephanie Mardesich

On Gaslighting America

Paul never fails to tell a compelling story. I watched the whole thing myself. Again I find myself outraged by orange sub-creature and his tik tok television cabinet of fools and sycophants.

He reminded me of Mussolini as he gazed out upon his cult.

You and I are in accord. I’ll stop there. Keep on doing what you do.

Robert Barr, Long Beach

