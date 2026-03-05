Hahn Names Vet’s Center after Dominguez

On Saturday Feb. 28 LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn unveiled the plaque which names the veterans center at 111 So Gaffey Street, in San Pedro after Louis Dominguez, a bronze star and purple heart Vietnam War veteran. Hahn in her remarks said, “As a young man, Louis Dominguez answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Army and serving as a forward observer in Vietnam. He was seriously wounded by machine-gun fire, and for his bravery he earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star with Valor, and multiple other decorations”.

