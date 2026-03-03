California Approves $60 Million for Biodiversity Projects and Public Access to Nature

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom in February announced that the wildlife conservation board or WCB approved $59,642,096 in grants to protect biodiversity, restore important wildlife habitats, and improve public access to nature.

These grants will support 27 projects across 18 counties, including four projects that advance the California Salmon Strategy for a Hotter, Drier Future, and others investing in wildlife corridors and wildlife-oriented recreation.

This work furthers the Governor’s goal of conserving 30% of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030, known as 30×30. This initiative seeks to protect California’s biodiversity—this state is one of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots—while expanding access to nature for all Californians.

Advancing wildlife crossings in Southern California

A $5.5 million grant to Mojave Desert Land Trust or MDLT will fund environmental review and design for two wildlife crossings over State Route 62 near Yucca Valley, reconnecting habitat between the San Bernardino and Little San Bernardino mountains, including Joshua Tree National Park.

An additional $4 million grant to Temecula-Elsinore-Anza-Murrieta resource conservation district or TEAM, in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy or TNC, will advance design of a crossing over Interstate 15 at Rainbow Canyon, restoring connectivity between the Santa Ana and Palomar mountains for mountain lions and other wide-ranging species.

Investing in salmon strategy

A $2.9 million grant to California Trout Inc. supports the restoration of the East Fork Scott River at Beaver Valley Headwaters Preserve in Siskiyou County. The project, led in part by the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board or NCRWQCB, will add side channels, alcoves, and large wood structures; reconnect floodplains; and improve summer flows for coho salmon.

A $1.1 million grant will support the Lagunitas Creek aquatic habitat enhancement project to restore stream habitat for coho salmon, steelhead trout, and other native species. Marin Municipal Water District or MMWD is working on this project in cooperation with the California Department of Water Resources.

A $1.85 million grant to Chico State Enterprises will restore floodplains and habitat on lower Battle Creek in Tehama County for endangered salmon and steelhead, including construction of a side channel, removal of 1,700 linear feet of defunct levee, and placement of large wood and boulders to create salmon habitat.

A $1.5 million grant to Sonoma County Regional Parks will restore spawning habitat and ecosystems for coho, Chinook, and steelhead trout on Mark West Creek in Sonoma County.

Enhancing biodiversity at Pepperwood Preserve

A $1.75 million grant to Pepperwood Foundation or PF, in cooperation with Conservation Corps North Bay, will restore 893 acres of oak woodland and grasslands in Sonoma County. The project reduces fuel loads, enhances biodiversity, restores native grasslands and oak woodlands, and brings back cultural burning as part of land stewardship.

Expanding public access at Watsonville Slough

A $4.88 million grant to the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County or LTSCC will construct a five-mile trail network and new visitor amenities at Watsonville Slough Farm. The project will provide free access to wetlands, grasslands, and working agricultural lands, with bilingual interpretation, educational programming, and improved connections for underserved communities.

Wildlife Conservation Board

Established in 1947, the Wildlife Conservation Board protects, restores, and enhances California’s spectacular natural resources for wildlife and the public’s use and enjoyment. WCB works in partnership with tribes, conservation groups, government agencies, and the people of California to safeguard biodiversity and expand access to nature.



Details: wcb.ca.gov. And to explore the newly funded projects, visit WCB’s StoryMaps pages.

