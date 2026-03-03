Murder Investigation – 200 Block of Pine Ave. LB

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on March 1, in the 200 block of Pine Avenue that resulted in the death of one male adult victim and injuries to two additional male adult victims.

On March 1, there was a special event in the downtown Long Beach area, which drew a large gathering. About 3:32 p.m., officers assigned to the area heard an altercation occurring. As they began responding, they heard gunshots coming from a parking structure in the 200 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responded and saw a male adult victim with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two additional victims were located near the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The victims are described as male adults in their late teens to early 20s.

At this time, no suspect information is available. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Homicide detectives believe there may be additional witnesses and video related to this incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Eric Thai and Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477; www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...