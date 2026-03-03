Supervisors Champion Bill by Asm. Bryan to Allow Incarcerated Youth to Hug Visitors

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors March 3 approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to express the County’s support for Assembly Bill 1646, a bill introduced by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) which would require that juvenile facilities statewide ensure that youth in their custody have the right to hug visitors. The bill, also known as “The Hug Act,” was heard this morning in the California State Assembly Public Safety Committee, and successfully passed out of committee.

“No one should tell a child that they cannot hug their mom. The youth in our care are already facing unimaginable stress and challenges, and we know from research that allowing youth to embrace their loved ones leads to positive mental health outcomes and less violent behavior. It’s time to let these kids hug their moms,” said Supervisor Hahn.

Advocacy for a change in state law to require that incarcerated youth be allowed to hug visitors began with youth who are being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey. In July 2024, the youth mentorship organization Hoops 4 Justice attended a meeting of the Board of Supervisors with a large poster created by youth at Los Padrinos with a list of requests they were making to the supervisors to improve their experience in the hall. Their final request was the ability to hug their mothers, which is restricted under current procedures due to issues of contraband entering the secure facilities.

“Children deserve to be held, loved on, and affirmed by their parents. Denying incarcerated children hugs doesn’t keep anybody any safer. It’s time for us to recenter rehabilitation and humanity in our juvenile justice system,” said Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), who introduced the bill.

The LA County Probation Department, which administers Los Padrinos among other facilities, has been working to reform and standardize visitation practices.

