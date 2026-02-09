McOsker Policy Update, No New Jails

In 2019, a motion was introduced to amend the Los Angeles Municipal Code to prohibit the construction and operation of private detention facilities throughout all of Los Angeles. On Feb. 5, Councilman Tim McOsker moved to reactivate that council file, which expired under council policy, and restore it to its most recent legislative status. This step ensures that this work is carried out and not left unfinished. McOsker noted his concern is heightened amid ongoing ICE raids in our city that are creating fear and uncertainty for families and communities. The closure of the federal jail on Terminal Island raises additional and serious questions about whether the federal government could use it to detain residents and whether private operators could attempt to fill that gap. Reactivating this motion is a step to ensure Los Angeles does not allow private detention facilities to begin to operate as federal enforcement activity increases.

