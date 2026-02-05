TRAA Feb. 7 Event to Mark 11th Anniversary of Near Miss for Mass Casualties – Torrance Refinery

On Feb. 7, Torrance Refinery Action Alliance or “TRAA” and Indivisible South Bay or “ISBLA” will hold an event marking the 11th Anniversary of the Feb.18, 2015 Torrance Refinery explosion, a near miss for mass casualties from the world’s most dangerous industrial chemicals, hydrogen fluoride or HF. Rep. Maxine Waters will deliver an address explaining her legislation and how it will have a positive impact for communities in the Los Angeles region and across the country.

Time: 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Venue: North High School’s Performing Arts Center, 3620 W. 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504 (entrance/parking on Yukon Avenue).

The day’s program will include a teach-in with speakers presenting on the Torrance Refinery and the risks associated with HF/MHF (2 to 3:30 p.m.), followed by a walk to the Refinery. (3:30 to-4:30 p.m.). The community is invited to join TRAA and Indivisible South Bay to mark this important anniversary.

A concise film, created as a school project by a Torrance Girl Scout who was the recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award, tells the HF story in 6:23 minutes. The deadly chemical refineries are reluctant to quit

The event will bring together local residents, workers, advocates, and community leaders to discuss the Torrance and Wilmington refineries and ongoing risks associated with their continued use of HF, not only to Torrance and Wilmington residents, but surrounding communities. Speakers and community members will reflect on the 2015 incident, share critical updates.

Like this: Like Loading...