Indivisible San Pedro, CA: Upcoming Actions and How to Stand with Minnesota After ICE Enforcement Violence

People are angry, frustrated and scared. They want to help their communities to end the brutal ICE kidnappings and attacks. RLN has gathered together several actions by Indivisible San Pedro, CA. that you can take today to do just that. Whether you get in the street, go to a training, or do good work elsewhere, your help is needed.

Jan. 31 – ICE Out – Torrance

Federal immigration enforcement agencies, including ICE & CBP, continue to incite violence against the American people. There have now been two killings in Minnesota, with no consequences for the agents who committed the violence.

Join Indivisible to demand accountability, honor the lives lost, and make your voices heard- it’s time to start the work needed to dismantle ICE once and for all.

Time:12 to 2 p.m., Jan. 31

Details: https://tinyurl.com/ICE-Out-Torrance

Venue: Hawthorne Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance

Jan. 31- Training: Best Practices for Effective Activism

The administration’s use of ICE to attack innocent civilians is criminal and in support of an unabashed agenda of white supremacy and nativism.

The training will be about the most effective ways to fight this as individuals, along with the power of working in groups and coalitions. This training will discuss best practices for protests, rallies, and boycotts; best approaches to contacting elected representatives; and ways to make a difference in competitive elections.

This will be an interactive session, where participants can talk together and practice effective tactics.

Time: 2 to 4 p.m., Jan. 31

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Training-effective-activism

Venue: Torrance Municipal Airport – Zamperini Field, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance

Upcoming Events

These nationwide events, calls, and training sessions are coming up soon.

Monday (tonight!): No Kings Coalition Mass Call: Eyes on ICE (8-9pm ET)

Learn how to participate in a local ICE watch and know your rights when recording and monitoring law enforcement.

Tuesday: Fight Back With Friends monthly call (6:30-7:30pm ET)

Learn about the DHS funding fight and use relational organizing tools to help friends, family, and neighbors to take action.

Thursday: “What’s the Plan?” with Leah + Ezra (3pm ET)

A weekly interactive Q&A with Indivisible co-founders and executive directors Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin.

Stand with Minnesota

Despite constant teargassing, brutal detentions, and the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, Minnesotans have stood up against Trump’s invasion of their state in remarkable numbers and with tremendous courage. Braving frigid temperatures, they’ve been demanding Minnesota’s corporations stand with their customers and staff and demand that ICE and Border Patrol leave the state.

Minnesota organizers have asked that the rest of us help turn up the heat on the state’s biggest regime-friendly corporations. Call or email Target, Hilton, Enterprise, Home Depot, and Delta Airlines to demand they take action to get ICE out of our communities FOR GOOD.

Whether they’re actively cooperating or keeping quiet in the face of ICE and Border Patrol brutality, each of these corporations is standing by as armed, masked secret police terrorize the communities in which they operate.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/groups/indivisiblesp

Like this: Like Loading...