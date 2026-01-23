Gipson’s Rally Condemns ICE Deaths of Good and Porter as Federal Agents Spark Gunfire in Willowbrook

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) Jan. 21 amplified California’s defiance against deadly White House policies and the stark human toll they extract, and called members of the California Legislature and Mayor Kevin McCarty of Sacramento to march from the State Capitol to the John E. Moss Federal Building with a loud demand for nationwide justice as United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) forces a brutal crackdown on communities.

Attended by Senators and Assemblymembers from across the legislative houses’ Diversity Caucuses, Gipson’s Rallying for Justice expressed the overwhelming fury of Californians over what many see as draconian immigration policy coming out of Washington. A rousing call-and-response resounded on the West Steps, underscoring two horrific tragedies this holiday season: Keith Porter, 43, a Black father of two, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley on New Year’s Eve, and Reneé Nicole Good, 37, a Minneapolis-based activist killed by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross seven days later. Porter and Good, both American citizens, were ensnared in an arbitrary and dangerous ICE dragnet that must end.

“We are witnessing a mass movement by ordinary people of conscience who say ‘No’ to the abuses of ICE,” said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson). “Everywhere from Minnesota to my own Assembly District, I condemn this Administration’s callous disregard for human suffering – and I am outraged to read in the news of two dozen people shot by ICE since Donald Trump’s new term began.”

Incidences of shooting continue to grow. As the Rallying for Justice event began, news broke of a United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) raid that launched in Willowbrook with no prior warning. During the Willowbrook raid, CBP agents attempted to detain a constituent at home, causing chaos and fear in the community. Officer-involved gunfire took place near the intersection of Mona and 126th Street. Ultimately, a constituent was taken into custody, over the objections of local families.

“ICE and CBP must extricate themselves from our home. My community has spent more than a decade standing up to outsiders who bring harm to Willowbrook, and we reject their presence,” said Gipson. “I’m pissed as I ask: How many more shots need to be fired? How many more agents need to bring their reckless gunplay into our safe spaces? Where is a shred of humanity in this federal immigration machine?”

In 2025, federal immigration enforcement unleashed one of the most violent and controversial campaigns in modern history, drawing harsh criticism from across the political spectrum. Despite the country seeing a net population exodus of 100,000 to 200,000 in 2025 – often due to questionable deportation procedures – ICE has continued to escalate force in ways that many observers describe as arbitrary and excessive. It is worth noting that Keith Porter’s fatal shooting started with an off-duty ICE agent who confronted Porter, triggering a deadly escalation.

“As a proud Member of California’s Legislative Black Caucus, I know that I need to name injustice when I see it. We all must push Americans to look in the mirror and say, ‘Trump’s DHS actions are not who we are,’” said Gipson. “My safety and the safety of my neighbors in the State of California cannot be entrusted to Donald Trump, nor to his so-called ‘Homeland Security’ terrorism upon Americans.”

On January 21, over a dozen leaders joined Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) at the Rallying for Justice action:

Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens (D-Silicon Valley)

Assemblymember Sade Elhawary (D-South Los Angeles)

Assemblymember Mark González (D-Los Angeles)

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood)

Assemblymember Liz Ortega (D-San Leandro)

Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz)

Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita)

Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria (D-Merced)

Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood)

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty

