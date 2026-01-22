A packed audience at the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific heard a special presentation Jan. 7, titled Whales of Hope: From Near Extinction to Climate Guardians, focusing on their impacts on our marine environment and their impacts in our harbor.

The presentation by Holly S. Lohuis, a biologist and co-director of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage area, is part of a monthly series of lectures sponsored by the aquarium.

With video clips of whale species from around the world, she noted that nearly one-third of the world’s whale species live in the ocean off Southern California. She described the region as a vibrant marine ecosystem shaped by coastal upwelling, which brings nutrients to the surface and supports life ranging from plankton to sea lions and other cetaceans. The ecosystem includes krill consumed by some of the largest whale species, as well as a wide assortment of animals that are integral to the marine food web.

Lohuis focused on the Channel Islands, where she has been involved in extensive conservation and restoration of the terrestrial environment. Combined with protected marine life within a sanctuary, these efforts are transforming tourism. The region is notable for having the world’s highest density of dolphins, as well as the migration of killer whales, also known as orcas, which are the subject of special research projects. Scientists are also tracking approximately 30,000 humpback whales.

“We have seen lately, however, skinny gray whales and the planet’s population of 27,000 has plummeted to only 12,000 in just five years due primarily to climate. The lack of krill that can propagate under ice sheets in the Arctic has diminished due to global climate change.”

She noted a positive development in the voluntary change of ship routes approaching the Long Beach and LA Harbor, which, through speed reduction, reduced the number of ship strikes that result in injured and dead whales.

She also pointed to the devastating impact of ghost fishing nets; nets that are abandoned or break free and are not collected by fishing vessels, which drift in the ocean and entangle numerous species, from whales to dolphins and sea turtles. She showed a video of successful efforts to freea whale off our coast.

The aquarium’s First Wednesdays focuses on animals, nature and conservation efforts. These events bring scientists, authors and other experts to the aquarium’s theater for talks paired with book signings, cocktails/social hour with music and crafts. They are suited for high school and college students, young professionals and adults. The lectures are also live-streamed.

The next lecture is Feb. 4 on “Climate change and weather events.” Lectures are held at Long Beach Aquarium,100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. For information 562-590-3100 or visit https://www.aquariumofpacific.org.

