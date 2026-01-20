Assessor Names Inglewood Host City for Resource Fair

Residents Get Latest on Tax Savings, Vets Exemptions, Family Inheritance

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is set to host the next in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Inglewood as he joins forces with the Center of Hope-Community Development Corporation & the Inglewood Board of Realtors for an informative fair covering important topics, such as Proposition 19, as well as property tax implications for family inheritance and the death of a Property owner, and much more.



The fair, free and open to the public, is designed to connect homeowners with various services available to them, including property tax savings available after a natural disaster, known as a Misfortune and Calamity claim, or what to do in the event of the death of a property owner – to name just a couple of the issues to be covered. The Fair is scheduled for January 31 at the Center of Hope in Inglewood. Details are below.



Various County Departments scheduled to participate include the Treasurer and Tax Collector and Consumer/Business affairs, to name a couple, as well as private businesses and local organizations including the Inglewood Chamber of Commerce that also have services available to the public. The participant list will be updated moving forward.



The event will broadcast live on the Assessor’s Facebook page.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 31

Details: To register, visit: https://assessor.lacounty.gov/news-information/events

Venue: Center of Hope, 9550 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood

