Hacegaba Sets Bold New Vision for Port of the Future

The Port of Long Beach is defining what’s possible as the Port of the Future by spurring innovation and building the infrastructure needed to double its cargo throughput by 2050, Port CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba said Thursday during his first State of the Port address.

While announcing a record-setting 2025 with nearly 9.9 million cargo containers moved with no backlogs or delays, Hacegaba said a newly released forecast shows the Port of Long Beach is projected to move 20 million containers annually by 2050.

“We have 24 years to prepare to double our container throughput and figure out how we’re going to handle all that additional cargo quickly, safely, efficiently and sustainably,” Hacegaba told 1,300 industry partners, community members and civic and labor leaders gathered at the Long Beach Arena for the State of the Port address.

Details: View Hacegaba’s address at www.polb.com/stateoftheport.

