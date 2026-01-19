Port of Long Beach CEO Brings Global Trade Perspective to World Economic Forum

Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba will speak this week at the World Economic Forum. The annual gathering brings together world leaders from government, business and academia in Davos, Switzerland to engage in forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities. Hacegaba will be the only top executive of a U.S. port authority at the summit that is expected to include 850 executives and national leaders from 130 countries.

Hacegaba – who was invited to attend the forum – said he will use the opportunity to ensure that customers and stakeholders from the global shipping community understand the Port of Long Beach’s position as a top international seaport and its visionary plans for the future.

“The Port of Long Beach is a global port and in a time of dynamic trade policies and priorities, we can’t afford not to be at the table when the world’s top economic leaders are discussing the future,” said Hacegaba. “Our new long-term cargo forecast predicts we will double our annual container volume at Long Beach by 2050. Achieving that will require visionary innovation, advances in workforce development and international cooperation as never before.”

On Jan. 15, Hacegaba delivered his first “State of the Port” address, laying out a bold new vision for the Port reaching the future as a zero-emissions, job-creating, community-benefiting global trade leader. He also announced that the Port achieved its highest cargo volume ever, despite the specter of new tariffs.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/LB-Port-address

