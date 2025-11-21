Long Beach Briefs: Percival to Lead New Baseball Club; Airport Cuts Greenhouse Emissions

Angels World Series Champion Troy Percival Named First Manager of the Long Beach Baseball Club

Long Beach —The Long Beach Baseball Club or LBCC Nov. 20 announced that Troy Percival, the four-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion who relieved and closed games for the Anaheim Angels during their historic 2002 championship season, has been named the team’s first manager.

Percival, a Southern California native and one of baseball’s most respected competitors, becomes the inaugural hire for the new professional franchise that will bring high-level baseball back to Long Beach. The announcement marks the first major milestone in shaping the club’s on-field identity.

“Troy Percival represents everything we want this team to stand for — leadership, integrity, and an unrelenting competitive spirit,” said Ena Patel, President of LBBC. “He has won at the highest level, developed young players, and built strong communities through the game. We’re thrilled he’s leading us from day one.”

Percival spent 14 seasons in Major League Baseball (1995–2009), pitching for the California/Anaheim Angels, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Rays. As one of the premier closers of his era, he recorded 358 career saves, ranking among MLB’s top 15 all-time when he retired. His fiery competitiveness and signature fastball made him a fan favorite throughout Southern California.

Since retiring, Percival has focused on coaching and player development. He was previously the manager of the Idaho Falls Chukars in the Pioneer League, where he earned respect for his mentorship of young professional players.

“Southern California is home, and Long Beach has an incredible baseball history and community,” Percival said. “This opportunity to build a team from the ground up, to establish a culture that values hard work, teamwork, and pride in representing this city, is something truly special.”

The club also announced that former Major League All-Star Troy Glaus will join Percival’s staff as an assistant coach. Well known to Southern California baseball fans, Glaus starred at UCLA and with the Anaheim Angels before continuing his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals. His championship pedigree, offensive firepower and deep local roots will be vital assets as LBBC builds its inaugural roster and culture.

Percival will now begin assembling his full coaching staff, with further announcements expected in the coming months.

The Long Beach Baseball Club is preparing for its inaugural season as part of a growing movement to bring independent professional baseball to new communities across the country. The club will unveil its name, colors, and additional team details in the coming year.

Details: www.longbeachbaseballclub.com

Long Beach Airport reduces Greenhouse Emissions

LONG BEACH —Long Beach Airport or LGB has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 56% since 2016, surpassing its original climate goals, and recently received its renewed Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation or ACA from Airports Council International, one of 75 U.S. airports to receive an accreditation..

The renewed accreditation, announced in October at the Airports Council International-North America annual conference in Toronto, highlights the airport’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions on a per-passenger basis with the ultimate goal of a carbon neutral facility. LGB has already surpassed its original emission reduction goals of 20% by 2025 and 40% by 2030, compared to 2016 levels.

Details: lgb.org/green for more information about LGB’s sustainability initiatives.

Like this: Like Loading...