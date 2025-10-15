San Pedro Bay Ports Seek Comment on Technology Study

The public is invited to comment on a draft assessment of new cargo-handling equipment technology that will help the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles reduce air pollution and reach the zero-emissions goals set by the Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP.

The draft 2024 feasibility assessment, posted here, examines the current state of technology, operational characteristics, economic considerations, infrastructure availability and commercial readiness relating to cleaner cargo-handling equipment.

Comments will be accepted through Nov. 21, and can be emailed to caap@cleanairactionplan.org.

The ports develop feasibility assessments every three years for terminal equipment and drayage trucks to determine a path toward meeting CAAP zero-emissions goals.

To help achieve the scale of technology required for its CAAP goals, the ports have made investments and engaged industry manufacturers through the technology advancement program. Since 2007, the ports and their partners have invested more than $431 million to support the commercialization of clean technologies.

Updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.

