Updates: Harbor Area Peace Patrol, Oct. 8, ICE Kidnappings

The Harbor Area Peace Patrol reported that 13 local residents were confirmed detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, with the total number possibly reaching 15 as of 9:30 p.m. on October 8.

The Harbor Area Peace Patrol went to some 20 locations, at least, in San Pedro and Wilmington on Oct. 8 and reported its sightings on its Instagram page.

The peace patrollers also stressed to this community to stay safe and to bear witness to what is happening around them.

The Harbor Area Peace Patrol’s Instagram story highlights the San Pedro, Wilmington, and Carson locations that the patrollers watch – it is potentially illuminating – ICE’s go-to locations to abduct people as they live and work in this community.

Stay Vigilant San Pedro.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Peace-Patrol-update-10-8

