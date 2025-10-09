Updates: Harbor Area Peace Patrol, Oct. 8, ICE Kidnappings

By
Reporters Desk
-
0
37
Screenshot 369 E1760032383192
Harbor Area Peace Patrol report screenshot.

The Harbor Area Peace Patrol reported that 13 local residents were confirmed detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, with the total number possibly reaching 15 as of 9:30 p.m. on October 8.

The Harbor Area Peace Patrol went to some 20 locations, at least, in San Pedro and Wilmington on Oct. 8 and reported its sightings on its Instagram page.

The peace patrollers also stressed to this community to stay safe and to bear witness to what is happening around them.

The Harbor Area Peace Patrol’s Instagram story highlights the San Pedro, Wilmington, and Carson locations that the patrollers watch – it is potentially illuminating – ICE’s go-to locations to abduct people as they live and work in this community.

Stay Vigilant San Pedro.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Peace-Patrol-update-10-8

Tell us what you think about this story.