Gang Sweep Hits San Pedro’s RSP Gang

Investigation was years in the making

Los Angeles, CA – Federal, state and local law enforcement carried out a sweeping operation on the morning of Oct. 2, targeting the Rancho San Pedro (RSP) gang, one of the Los Angeles Harbor area’s most violent criminal organizations. At Tuesday’s press conference, top law enforcement brass announced that hundreds of officers executed arrests and search warrants across the community as part of a multi-year investigation by the FBI, LAPD, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Eight of fourteen federal defendants were arrested, along with five facing state charges. Authorities also executed nine federal and eight state search warrants in San Pedro. One suspect is still at large.

RSP, founded in the 1970s, has roughly 500 members organized into six cliques, including two female groups. The gang operates under the Mexican Mafia, paying “taxes” in exchange for protection. Violations of gang rules can result in assault or even death, authorities said. Yet they couldn’t say how many local homicides could be connected to RSP.

“This operation delivers a significant setback to Rancho San Pedro and their Mexican Mafia overseers,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis. “It will lead to safer streets for San Pedro residents.”

The federal criminal complaint charges thirteen defendants with racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and PCP. A fourteenth defendant faces firearm charges. Most federal defendants face life in prison if convicted.

Officials said the RSP Enterprise engaged in a range of crimes, from drug trafficking and extortion to violent assaults, some directed from prison. The gang also maintained control of members and territory through orders from incarcerated Mexican Mafia leaders.

“This shows the power of partnerships in policing,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnel in a released statement. “By working together, we can remove violent offenders and illegal weapons from our streets.”

HSI Los Angeles Special Agent Eddy Wang added, “Our goal is to target the most violent gangs in the Southland and make our communities safer.”

