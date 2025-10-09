Letters to the Editor

Shut Down

The government has shut down — and our national parks and public lands are paying the price. Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House, and their mismanagement has led us here, with regular Americans suffering the consequences. And now our parks, wildlife, and communities are caught in the middle.



From day one, Donald Trump has worked to dismantle the very protections that keep our air clean, our water safe, and our public lands protected. He gutted the Department of the Interior with layoffs and hiring freezes, leaving rangers and staff stretched thin. Now his gross mismanagement has forced a shutdown, and he’s making things worse by forcing the parks to stay open without the resources to operate safely.



Park superintendents warned Trump about the effects of a shutdown on public lands. They knew what was at stake. But Trump and his allies refused, right in the middle of peak visitation in some parks.

Here’s what’s happening right now:

Rangers and staff are stretched to the breaking point. Ongoing maintenance and non-essential visitor services are on hold.

Trash and infrastructure maintenance may pile up. Trails, restrooms, and facilities will be attended with skeleton crews, potentially creating hazards for visitors if the shutdown drags on.

Wildlife and ecosystems are vulnerable. Vital programs like habitat restoration, invasive species control, and wildfire prevention are on hold.

Local communities are impacted. While visitors can still come, nearby businesses face uncertainty and reduced services, and emergency response support is thin.

Operating parks without the necessary support and resources is dangerous for visitors, staff, wildlife, and the future of our public lands.



The Sierra Club and our allies are urging lawmakers to fully fund park operations and ensure the safety of people and land. But we need your voice and support to keep the pressure on.

Like this: Like Loading...