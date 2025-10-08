ICE Ramps up Violent Kidnapping Campaign in San Pedro

By Rosie Knight, Columnist

San Pedro residents woke up Wednesday morning on Oct. 8 to what at first seemed like more of the same: Heavy Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity at Terminal Island and therefore a wariness about safely moving in and around the Harbor Area. And as it has been since the current administration sent ICE into Los Angeles and San Pedro in June our loved ones, families, and neighbors resiliently got up and went about their days. They got dressed and stepped out of their front doors hoping that today they would get to return home.

ICE had different ideas descending onto Pedro and its residents in a brutal series of public disappearings and at the time of writing there had already been ten confirmed kidnappings.

Although the first alarm bells were rung by local organizations like Harbor Area Peace Patrols, soon Supervisor Janice Hahn posted a shocking update on her Instagram account. “Just heard from @lacountyparks that ICE detained three people who were out for a walk at Deane Dana Friendship Park & Nature Center in San Pedro this morning. I am disgusted that even our parks are not safe — ICE informed staff they will be in the area all week.”

The kidnappings in Deane Dana park continued one of the most horrifying trends of the explosion of recent ICE actions, Hahn confirmed.

“These ICE agents were in unmarked vehicles, wearing masks, sunglasses and hats — and they intimidated our parks staff who rightfully asked them for identification. Proud of our parks staff for staying calm and professional, and for guiding other visitors away from these agents.”

Supervisor Hahn also revealed that “for the safety of residents and park visitors, we are postponing programming at Deane Deana Friendship Park & Nature Center for the next week, and sheriff’s deputies will be conducting additional patrols.”

As has been the story throughout the last few months’ assault on Los Angeles, it was local community members who sounded the alarm, like Harbor Area Peace Patrols — whose incredible work protecting the community was recently featured in The New Yorker.

Harbor Area Peace Patrols sent this statement via email to Random Lengths News. “As of 1:30 pm, we have confirmation of 10 people kidnapped from San Pedro today, October 8th. We use the term “kidnapped” intentionally; “arrest” implies due process, which simply isn’t being followed by these unprofessional and dangerous so-called “agents.”

Our communities are under attack. How do we explain to our children the masked figures tackling, handcuffing, and dragging away the tamale vendor, the day laborer, or the car wash employee? Their continued presence in our community brings only fear, damage to the economy, distrust in elected officials, and division in our country. We encourage all of our neighbors to contact Harbor Area Peace Patrols (harborareapeacepatrols@gmail.com) and learn how to protect each other during this ongoing siege.”

