POLB Welcomes its Newest Advisory Committee Member: Hilda Delgado

LONG BEACH — The Port of Long Beach community grants team Oct. 7 welcomed Hilda Delgado to the community grants advisory committee. Delgado is a public relations professional and journalist with more than 20 years of experience in public affairs, marketing communications, and crisis management. Hilda began her career as a journalist with La Opinión and Univision-Los Angeles and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Spanish Literature from California State University, Northridge. She previously served on the City of Long Beach Housing and Neighborhood Services Bureau’s board of directors and the Long Beach Community Investment Company to expand affordable housing opportunities demonstrating her ongoing dedication to the Long Beach community.

