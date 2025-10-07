Supervisor Hahn Stands Against Catalina Mule Deer Eradication Plan

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has announced her strong opposition to the Catalina Island Conservancy’s new proposal to eradicate the mule deer population on Catalina Island. The Conservancy recently applied for a scientific collection permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that would allow professional hunters to eliminate the deer over a five-year period. Hahn has issued the following statement:

“I remain strongly opposed to the Catalina Island Conservancy’s new proposal to eliminate the island’s mule deer population. While I appreciate that they have abandoned the idea of aerial sharpshooting, this revised plan—to bring in professional hunters to systematically slaughter the deer over the next five years—still represents a drastic and inhumane approach that ignores the values of many Catalina residents and visitors.

These animals have been part of Catalina’s landscape for nearly a century, and the Conservancy should be attempting every possible alternative before resorting to their eradication. Options like expanded hunting seasons, relocation, or sterilization have not been fully pursued, and I believe those deserve real investment and consideration.

I will continue to advocate for solutions that protect Catalina’s fragile ecosystem without abandoning our responsibility to treat these animals humanely. I urge the Conservancy to work with state officials, local residents, and stakeholders to find a path forward that balances environmental protection with compassion.”

Hahn sent a letter Oct. 6 to California Department of Fish and Wildlife director Charlton Bonham urging the department to reject any application from the Conservancy regarding this proposal.

Read the full letter here.

In a recent meeting with Hahn’s office, the Conservancy’s representatives said there was an urgent need to eliminate the deer because the deer pose a fire hazard. However, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, whose department has a fire station on Catalina Island, told Hahn he believes mule deer actually help mitigate fire risks by consuming vegetation.

Catalina Island is unincorporated Los Angeles County and, apart from the City of Avalon, falls directly under the governance of the Board of Supervisors. Last year, with Hahn’s leadership, the Board formally opposed the Conservancy’s previous application to eliminate the deer population.

