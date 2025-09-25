The Hypocrisy of Kirk and the Far Right on Free Speech

One more distraction by the Orange Felon from the Epstein files

The headlines screamed, “ABC Pulls Jimmy Kimmel Off Air for Charlie Kirk Comments.” And everybody started to protest when the network announced it was pulling his late-night show “indefinitely” following criticism of comments he made about the motives of the man who shot Kirk. One source put it quite succinctly: Pearl-clutching racists and misogynists pretending to be offended whenever their enemies mention their ignorant and hateful martyr’s name, don’t even realize the planet is being destroyed.

So, the national response to yanking the show was as swift as it was to ICE raids in Los Angeles, and just as suddenly as the show was suspended, it was reinstated after the Disney corporation, which owns ABC, realized that it was losing more than it might save. And realizing that the Federal Communications Commission would ultimately lose this case, like many of the others the Trump regime has recently lost.

And as soon as the dust clears with this and the Orange Felon gives his eulogy for Kirk, he’s on to Tylenol causing autism, or prosecuting his enemies for all of the things he’s actually guilty of — real estate fraud, corrupt business practices, and using “lawfare” to bully and incriminate his opponents. Do you see the pattern emerging from all of this?

Every time he’s about to be cornered, he switches it up to grab the media’s focus with his next exaggerated outburst of ignorant ranting. It’s so predictable that he has become a tragic caricature of himself that should be laughed at. Yes, Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and John Stewart, with the entire cast of Saturday Night Live, just have to take notes. It would be laughable if he weren’t doing so much damage to our democracy and causing real harm to people’s lives. However, the best response to the Orange Felon Reality TV show is to either laugh him off the stage or just boo at him whenever he speaks.

The point is, has the media followed up on the Epstein files lately? Has that headline been buried by his trip to Windsor Castle, his phone call to Beijing over TikTok, and his rambling BS speech at the United Nations General Assembly? Eleanor Roosevelt is crying in her grave as we are being distractedly entertained.

Never in the history of late-night comedy shows has there ever been such an explosion in a late-night monologue that it could shake up an entire network. ABC’s sudden move to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! after his not very controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk isn’t just about one comedian — it’s about the future of free speech, media power, and the razor-thin line between edgy commentary and national outrage.

What really happened behind the scenes? What this episode revealed is the power held by the ABC-affiliate-owned stations Sinclair and Nexstar. What this exposes is the corporate monopolization and consolidation of media into fewer and fewer hands, owned mostly by far-right conservative billionaires who are not shy about using their programming to foist their political views onto their viewers.

Also exposed is that far from being “the liberal media,” these stations, most of the radio, and the majority of major daily newspapers are owned by a very few billionaires. The only medium on television airwaves that comes close to unbiased reporting comes from the Public Broadcast System, which is now being defunded because even they are TOO LIBERAL!

Clutch your pearls, ladies, someone dares to speak truth to power! And as the Orange Felon repeats, liberals are ALL COMMUNISTS or some other misattribution of the term. Does he really think that the Founding Fathers who wrote the Constitution were communists? Because for their time, they were a majority liberal by definition. And I will add that the very idea that the government derives its power from the people, that we are endowed by certain inalienable rights, and that first among them is freedom of speech and religion, these were then and seem to be now very RADICAL ideals that the Orange Felon thinks only belong to him!

Yes, he can and does say some of the wackiest, unhinged, and belligerent words that any person in this Oval Office has ever blathered to speak, and the fact that he isn’t laughed right off the podium still amazes me. Our national press corps is an embarrassment to good journalism because he is the joke of his own creation and they’re not laughing.

And as of this writing, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back on ABC. This should spike Kimmel’s ratings and infuriate the caricature of the one who calls himself “president.” He is not presidential, he is a joke!

