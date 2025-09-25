CSUDH’s Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series Welcomes U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The next guest in California State University Dominguez Hill’s or CSUDH Presidential Distinguished Lecture Series is U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

CSUDH President Thomas A. Parham said he is humbled by Justice Jackson’s acceptance of his invitation.

“[I am] honored that her visit will be the culminating presentation to a Distinguished Lecture Series I began some seven years ago when I arrived as president at CSUDH,” said Parham.

“As the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, Justice Jackson is an inspiration to all who fight for equity and representation. She is a reasoned judicial scholar with a superior intellect, whose insights and analysis are noteworthy and consequential. I am honored that she has chosen to speak with our campus community about her career and the lessons learned from her life’s journey, as I believe that CSUDH should be the place where the most pressing issues and stories of our day become the topics of critical discourse and analysis.”

You are invited to join Justice Jackson, President Parham, along with First Lady Davida Hopkins-Parham, on Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. in the Loker Student Union Ballroom for this visit. The event will feature the esteemed justice speaking about her life and career, as well as a panel discussion.

This promises to be an historic evening at CSUDH. More details and the chance to reserve your place at this event will follow, as will details about watch party venues that will be staged across the campus.

