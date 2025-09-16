Mayor Bass Announces Mitch Kamin Will Serve As New Chief of Staff

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Sept. 12 announced Mitch Kamin will serve as her new chief of staff. In this role, Kamin will continue the mayor’s momentum moving Los Angeles in a new direction, building on decreases in homelessness, historic lows in homicide totals, comprehensive improvements in citywide safety and the fastest disaster recovery in state history.

Mitch Kamin is a second-generation Angeleno who is an effective and experienced leader in the nonprofit, commercial, and public sectors. Kamin led Bet Tzedek Legal Services and grew the organization to serve thousands of low-income and elderly people across the city and the nation. He was a founding partner of the Los Angeles office of Covington & Burling, helping to build the branch from the ground up. During his tenure with the firm, he successfully defeated the Trump administration in court on behalf of the City of Los Angeles, stopping the Department of Justice from tying federal resources to immigration enforcement. Both are alumni of Hamilton High School.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Mayor Bass at this critical time for our City,” said Mitch Kamin. “I look forward to helping Mayor Bass execute her vision – accelerating progress on homelessness, public safety, and the responsiveness of City Hall, among other pressing goals.”

