Gov. Newsom Names New CARB Chair, Announces Additional Appointment

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 15 announced that California Air Resources Board or CARB chair Liane Randolph will be retiring from state service effective Sept. 30, and named senior advisor to the Governor for Climate, Lauren Sanchez, to serve as the next CARB chair.

Chair Randolph dedicated the majority of her career to public service, including more than 20 years in state leadership roles and most recently as CARB chair since 2021. Prior to her work at CARB, Randolph served as a commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2015 to 2021, deputy secretary and general counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2011 to 2014 and chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission from 2003 to 2007.

“Liane stepped into this role at a moment of deep uncertainty and never flinched. For five years, she’s led with vision and resolve — expanding California’s work to clean the air in our hardest-hit communities while charting the course for California to become the world’s largest economy committed to net-zero carbon,” said Governor Newsom. “Beyond her accomplishments, Liane carried herself with kindness and quiet strength that inspired climate progress. California is stronger because of her leadership, and I’m grateful for her decades of service to our state.”

Sanchez will begin her new role as CARB chair effective October 1, 2025.

“Lauren has been my most trusted climate advisor and the chief architect of California’s bold climate agenda — helping deliver billions in new investments and cementing our state’s role as the global leader in the fight for a clean, healthy, job-creating future,” added Governor Newsom. “She is a force in her own right: her expertise, tenacity, and vision will serve California well as the Board works to protect our communities and defends our climate progress against relentless attacks from Washington.”

Lauren Sanchez, of Oakland, has been appointed chair of the California Air Resources Board. Sanchez has been senior advisor for Climate in the Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom since 2021. She was senior ddvisor for the special presidential envoy for climate in the Biden-Harris Administration in 2021. Sanchez was deputy secretary for Climate Policy and Intergovernmental Relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2019 to 2021. She was international policy director at the California Air Resources Board from 2018 to 2019. Sanchez was a climate negotiator at the United States Department of State from 2015 to 2017. Sanchez earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Management from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies and Biology from Middlebury College. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $214,956. Sanchez is a Democrat.

On Sept. 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Vishesh Anand, of Los Angeles, who has been appointed senior advisor at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Anand has been deputy director of special projects at the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom since 2025, where he was previously deputy regional director of external affairs from 2022 to 2025. He was a public engagement deputy for intergovernmental and legislative affairs at the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti from 2021 to 2022. Anand was a field deputy at the Office of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin from 2020 to 2021. He was a client engagement representative at Aspiration in 2020. Anand was an operations manager at Kinetic Society LLC from 2019 to 2020. He was a business analyst at Kinetic Society LLC from 2017 to 2019. Anand earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Global Studies from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $140,004. Anand is registered with no party preference.

