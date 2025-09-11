Port of Long Beach to Host Truck Driver Appreciation Day

The Port of Long Beach will host a truck driver appreciation event Sept. 16, as a way to thank drivers for ensuring the safe, secure and timely delivery of cargo containers moving through the harbor.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and port-branded gifts will be distributed at the event, which coincides with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna will deliver remarks during the event at 9:30 a.m., along with Kiana Marzo, an air resources technician for the California Air Resources Board, and Niki Okuk, deputy director of trucks and off-road for the nonprofit CALSTART, which focuses on supporting the growth of the clean transportation technology industry.

Representatives from the California Air Resources Board will be available to conduct testing on a first-come, first-served basis, and explain requirements for the clean truck check. The program aims to meet air quality standards by ensuring heavy-duty vehicle emissions control systems operate properly throughout the life of the vehicle.

Also on hand will be CALSTART representatives to explain how to access funding for purchasing new zero-emissions trucks through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Incentive Project. With funds collected by the San Pedro Bay ports, HVIP offers significant assistance in truck purchases.

Information will be available in Spanish and English

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 16

Cost: Free

Venue: Port of Long Beach Terminal Access Center, 1265 Harbor Ave., Long Beach

