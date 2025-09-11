Solis Demands Action and Accountability for Epstein Survivors in Press Conference

LOS ANGELES — In response to the powerful testimonies shared by survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse on Capitol Hill this week, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis joined Peace Over Violence and a coalition of survivor advocates last week for a press conference on the steps of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

The press conference was a show of solidarity with those demanding the full, public release of Epstein-related files. Many survivors recently came forward for the first time, delivering emotional accounts of their abuse and the institutional failures that allowed it to persist. Speakers echoed their demands for transparency, justice, and access to healing, while underscoring the County’s ongoing commitment to providing trauma-informed services and legal protections.

“When survivors speak, we must listen. But listening is not enough. We must act with urgency and integrity,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “The federal government has a moral responsibility to stand with survivors. Justice cannot come from secrecy or delay. Survivors deserve truth, accountability, and a system that puts their healing first.”

Earlier this week, survivors stood alongside a bipartisan group of lawmakers to support legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release the remaining Epstein files. Several described the documents as vital to their healing. Others voiced frustration that individuals who enabled or participated in Epstein’s crimes have yet to face consequences.

President Donald Trump dismissed the calls for transparency as a “Democrat hoax,” claiming they were politically motivated. Advocates at the Los Angeles event condemned those remarks, arguing they undermine survivors and deflect attention from the urgent need for accountability.

Speakers also highlighted growing concerns around recent immigration enforcement actions reportedly carried out by masked, unidentified individuals believed to be federal agents. These operations have intensified fear among undocumented survivors and trafficking victims, many of whom are already reluctant to seek help or report abuse.

“These recent enforcement actions by unidentified, masked men are not just alarming—they are a direct threat to the safety and dignity of our immigrant communities,” said Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez of Los Angeles City Council District 1. “Undocumented survivors and trafficking victims already face unimaginable trauma, and these tactics only deepen their fear and isolation. We must create safe spaces where survivors can come forward without fear of deportation or retaliation. We must stand firm against these harmful practices and ensure that everyone has access to justice and support.”

“No survivor should have to choose between safety and deportation,” added Chair Pro Tem Solis. “These immigration raids are not only cruel, they make our communities less safe. When survivors are afraid to come forward, predators are protected. We are making it clear that Los Angeles County will remain a safe place for survivors, regardless of their immigration status.”

The press conference concluded with a unified call for action. Speakers urged the federal government to stop delaying justice, end the culture of silence, and provide the transparency survivors have long been denied. They emphasized that this issue is not about political affiliation, but about restoring trust, dignity, and safety for those who have already endured too much.

Details: Watch the press conference here.

