Letters to the Editor: Plastic Perils and the Court’s Shadow Docket

Plastic Pollution

I just had a pondering, loose thought: When I was growing up, nothing was made of plastic—just wood, metal, glass, or paper. But now, we have problems created by plastic, and unseen “microplastics” that have polluted our world and even entered our bloodstreams. Plastic was wonderful for quite a while…but now? Hmmm?

So I have to assume, humans do not really know what they are doing … and each new generation will suffer from past mistakes like this—including the atomic bomb mistake.

Richard Pawlowski, OR

SCOTUS Decision Regarding Los Angeles Immigration Stops

The U.S. Supreme Court Sept. 8 granted the Trump administration’s emergency request to lift a temporary restraining order barring federal immigration officials from conducting “roving patrols” and profiling people based on their appearance in Los Angeles and Southern California.

This means immigration agents can legally resume aggressive sweeps that began in June in Los Angeles. SCOTUS took the case through its emergency docket, or shadow docket, used for cases that are handled hurriedly with limited briefing and typically no oral argument.

Below are statements from state officials regarding this judgement.

California Latino Legislative Caucus

Today’s Supreme Court decision is not only hugely disappointing, but also dangerous for our communities, for our Constitution, and for our democracy. It ignores the federal administration’s grave abuse of power as armed, masked men kidnap Latinos and other minorities off our streets. Our communities are living in fear that they could be torn away from their family and everything they know and love, simply because of the color of their skin, where they work, or the language they speak. These raids affect us all. We have seen over the past few months that even US citizens are being subjected to this injustice. This is not only immoral, it goes against our constitutional rights and freedoms. Today’s decision lays heavy on our communities. As the Latino Caucus, we want to say: we are here for you and we stand with you, united in our unshakeable commitment to defending the rights of all Californians. Our fight is not over. — Senator Lena Gonzalez (D- Long Beach), Latino Caucus Chair.

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court judges just made it legal for masked men to snatch innocent people off the street. Moms and dads on their way to work end up losing their children. Trump’s war on immigrants was never about safety—it was always about racism and intimidating workers. — Assemblymember Liz Ortega (D-San Leandro), Latino Caucus Northern California Vice Chair

As Vice Chair of the Latino Caucus, I condemn racial profiling in the strongest terms and the Supreme Court’s decision condoning Trump’s raids. Racial profiling has no place in our society or in our institutions. No one should be judged or targeted because of the color of their skin, their heritage, or the language they speak. Our Caucus is committed to advancing policies that protect civil rights and ensure every Californian is treated with dignity, fairness, and equality under the law. — Assemblymember Juan Carrillo (D-Palmdale), Latino Caucus Southern California Vice Chair.

Sen. Alex Padilla

The Administration has said it themselves: they are detaining people simply based on whether they ‘look’ like an immigrant, on the language they speak, or where they work. Today’s radical Supreme Court decision tramples on our Constitution and enables racial profiling to continue without explanation.

Trump isn’t just targeting violent criminals; he’s sweeping up hardworking people — including U.S. citizens — indiscriminately. And he’s sowing fear and damaging our economy in the process. This is not the final say. There is still time for the Courts to stop this blatantly racist policy from threatening the basic freedoms of Americans and immigrants alike.

In Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissenting opinion, she concluded, “We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job.” The dissent points to the conservative justices’ increasing willingness to circumvent the appellate process by overturning the District Court’s order in “yet another grave misuse of [the Supreme Court’s] emergency docket,” allowing for renewed violations of Angelenos’ Fourth Amendment rights.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

I really thought that race-based arrests would have been the red line for this Supreme Court – but apparently my already low-bar for this SCOTUS was still too high.

Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis

Today’s Supreme Court ruling allowing ‘roving immigration patrols’ in Los Angeles County and the surrounding Southern California region, permitting stops based solely on occupation, language, or appearance, is an unacceptable attack on the rights and safety of our residents. The timing of this ruling is especially outrageous, coming at the very start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time meant to honor and uplift Latino communities and their contributions.

This decision will only intensify the fear, trauma, and disruption faced by Angeleno families and neighbors who contribute so much to the strength, workforce, and cultural diversity of Los Angeles County. Racial profiling and stops without reasonable suspicion have no place in our society. ICE raids have torn apart families and inflicted real harm on innocent people, including U.S. citizens, breaking down public trust in government and undermining the values we hold dear.

Los Angeles County stands firm in our commitment to protect the rights, dignity, and wellbeing of all residents, regardless of immigration status. We will continue fighting tirelessly through every legal avenue and community effort to defend our communities.

