City Attorney, County, and Cities Nationwide Oppose LA National Guard Deployment in Amicus Brief

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced that her office – along with the cities of Chicago, New York, Baltimore and Boston, as well as local governments here in the Central District lead by the County of Los Angeles and the cities of Long Beach, Santa Ana, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Monterey Park, Bell Gardens, and Santa Paula – filed an amicus brief supporting Gov. Newsom in the appeal pending before the Ninth Circuit over the federalization of the National Guard (Newsom v. Trump, Case No. 25-3727).

This appeal is just one part of the pending litigation challenging the federal government’s deployment and use of National Guard troops and Marines in the City. The multicity amicus brief lays out the arguments for why the federalization of the National Guard is unlawful and asks the Ninth Circuit to let the District Court’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order (TRO) returning the Guard to the Governor’s control to stand.

As noted above, not only was the brief joined by jurisdictions here in the Central District, like the County of Los Angeles, that have been directly impacted by the current deployment, but includes partner cities from around the country – specifically, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, and Boston – that have been threatened with similar unlawful deployments by the President.“The City has a critical interest in ensuring the safety of its residents and taking a stand against this unprecedented assault on the constitution and fundamental American values,” said LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto. “The fact that the military remains in our City is an extraordinary abuse of power that should not be allowed to continue in our City or any other City in the United States. We will continue to take action to protect our communities and defend our constitutional rights.”

Details: Read the brief here: https://shorturl.at/5V6FC and read the order here: https://shorturl.at/vHfSK

