Long Beach Baseball Club Launches Team-Naming Contest to Help Make History in the LBC

Community invited to submit unique, fun names that reflect Long Beach; submissions accepted through Sept. 12

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Baseball Club or LBBC Sept. 2 kicked off a team-naming contest as part of its mission to bring a new era of high-level independent professional baseball to the City of Long Beach. Fans are encouraged to help shape the club’s identity by submitting name ideas at https://www.longbeachbaseballclub.com/lbbc-name now through Sept.12.

The LBBC is looking for a name that reflects the people and culture of Long Beach. The LBBC would like to invite the people of Long Beach, across all age groups, neighborhoods, and demographics, to be part of the naming process.

How to Enter

Submit at: https://www.longbeachbaseballclub.com/lbbc-name

Deadline: 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept.12

What LBBC is looking for:

o Unique: Not used by any pro or college team in any sport; suitable for trademark registration.

o Long Beach Roots: Recognizable connection to the Long Beach area.

Helpful to include: A short description of the inspiration and any visual ideas (optional).

Following the submission window, LBBC will review entries and share select finalists with fans for further feedback before announcing the official team name. The club reserves the right to adapt or modify submissions to best fit the team’s brand and community goals.

A New Era of Independent Baseball in Long Beach

Backed by Innovation Baseball Partners, LBBC is working with the City of Long Beach and California State University, Long Beach or (CSULB to make Blair Field the club’s home, with a target of beginning play in the 2026 Pioneer Baseball League or PBL season. Inspired by the Oakland Ballers’ community-driven model, LBBC is developing a game-day experience that blends baseball with Long Beach’s unique culture—through music, food, and city-proud events for fans of all ages.

