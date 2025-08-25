County Expands 911 Diversion Program to Century Station Collaborating with Law Enforcement and Mental Health Providers

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County officials, law enforcement leaders, and mental health professionals Aug. 21 announced the expansion of the 911 diversion program to Century Station, a collaborative initiative that helps ensure individuals in mental health crises are connected to the most appropriate care while allowing law enforcement to enforce public safety.

Through a partnership between the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, the program enhances emergency response by directing mental health-related 911 calls to trained 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline crisis counselors for immediate support. The initiative streamlines response so that law enforcement can concentrate on protecting communities while individuals experiencing mental health emergencies receive the specialized care they need.

The program builds on the success of similar diversion programs at the Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles Police Department, which have served the community for several years. In these programs, law enforcement has already diverted mental health-related 911 calls to 988, helping individuals under duress access professional mental health support. In 2024 alone, the Los Angeles Police Department diverted over 1,400 calls to 988, demonstrating the growing need for mental health-specific interventions in emergency response.

The 911 diversion program will also launch at Lakewood Station later this year. LASD’s Mental Evaluation Team and Didi Hirsch’s Alternative Crisis Response Team will continue training dispatchers and officers to assess when a mental health crisis would be best served by 988.

