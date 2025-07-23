Port of Long Beach Names New Finance Director

The Port of Long Beach has appointed Don Kwok as its new director of finance. Kwok, who joined the port in 2016 as assistant finance director, also served as acting director of finance for the port from September 2017 to April 2019.

The director of finance is responsible for ensuring effective implementation of fiscal policies at the Port of Long Beach, which maintains an AA+ Standard & Poor’s Credit Rating – one of the highest credit ratings for U.S. seaports; sound oversight of Harbor Department income, expenses, capital projects and debt issuance and service; and budget alignment with the port’s strategic plan. The port operates entirely on revenues and existing funds and is not funded by taxes or the city’s general fund.

With nearly 30 years of experience as a finance professional across both public and private sectors, including at the Port and various Fortune 500 corporations, Kwok is a proven and proactive financial leader for large organizations. His professional background includes eight years as complex controller for International Paper in Los Angeles, and three years as finance manager for Johnson & Johnson in Diamond Bar.

Kwok earned a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Southern California.

Like this: Like Loading...