Murder Investigation – Los Angeles Riverbed and the 91 Freeway

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult that occurred on July 16 near the Los Angeles Riverbed and the 91 freeway.

On July 16, about 11:18 a.m., officers responded to the Los Angeles Riverbed near the 91 freeway to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a dead body. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased.



Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

The victim is a male adult who appeared to be experiencing homelessness. His identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Michael Hubbard at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

