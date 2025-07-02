County Supervisors Move to Expand Protections for Immigrants in LA County

On July 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to expand the RepresentLA program, which originally launched in 2022. The program provides legal assistance to immigrants facing deportation. The motion was co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

Because of the Trump administration’s recent aggressive attacks on immigrant communities, Hahn argued that it needs expanded funding.

The motion directs the county’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to explore options for increasing funding to the program, and to report back within 30 days.

The Office of Immigrant Affairs recommended the county provide $5.5 million annually, in addition to the City of LA contributing $1 million. However, Hahn’s motion argues that more funding is needed, as more people are being arrested and will need legal assistance.

Since 2022, RepresentLA has provided legal services to over 10,000 individuals. RepresentLA’s removal defense pillar has represented 649 individuals, and its affirmative representation pillar has represented more than 1,100 individuals.

In addition, on the same day, the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed two motions introduced by Solis protecting rights of LA County residents. The first is to pursue legal action against unconstitutional immigration enforcement tactics, and the second is to educate young people on their rights while protesting.

