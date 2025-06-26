Barragán Hosts Emergency Town Hall as ICE Raids Spread Fear Across LA



Congresswoman Condemns ICE Raids and Calls for Action



By Emma Rault, Columnist



Nearly 8,000 people tuned into a tele-town hall hosted by Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44) on June 18 to address the large-scale Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place across Los Angeles and the rest of the country.



ICE has recently detained a Marine veteran’s wife and the mother of a three-month-old infant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; detained an Afghan man in San Diego who worked alongside U.S. military forces against the Taliban; and targeted day laborers, car washes, warehouses, schools, swap meets and courthouses where people are showing up for their immigration appointments. This unprecedented increase in arrests has overwhelmingly affected immigrants with no criminal convictions of any kind. It has sparked widespread fear and protests in our communities.



“Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are terrorizing immigrant families and communities in my district and throughout Los Angeles County,” Rep. Barragán said. “We’re seeing ICE agents gathering near our schools and the recent raids forcing communities to cancel local events because people are too afraid to gather in public spaces.”



Barragán condemned the use of federal troops in response to the protests, when local officials repeatedly confirmed the situation was under control. “I’m doing everything I can to … stop the militarization of our streets,” she said.



Some Democratic members of Congress, such as Maxine Waters, Jimmy Gomez and Norma Torres, have made an effort to visit ICE facilities to check on the welfare of constituents being detained. Rep. Barragán and Rep. Sherman (CA-32) will be leading an oversight visit to the ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, CA in early July, although it may have to be rescheduled if Congress ends up having to remain in session to discuss the budget bill.



At the town hall, Rep. Barragán was assisted by two representatives from immigrant rights organizations in Los Angeles, Matthew Toyama, managing attorney with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), and Kristen Hunsberger, managing attorney with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center (IMMDEF).



“Now is an essential time for people to know there are resources and information available to them,” said Hunsberger. “Constitutional rights apply to everyone in the United States, regardless of immigration status,” she emphasized.



Here’s a brief summary of the questions asked and answered at the event.



Q: What organizations can community members join if they want to help?

IMMDEF: CLUE (Clergy and Laity for Economic Justice) is raising bond funds for detained immigrants so they can get out of detention and be reunited with their families. Donate at cluejustice.org/bond. You can also sign up for the Immigration Defender Law Center’s newsletter at immdef.org or follow them on social media for other ways to help immigrants who are facing challenges to seeking safety.



Q: If you’ve started work toward fixing your immigration status but you haven’t received any documents yet, what can you do if you are detained?

CHIRLA: Contact your attorney. If you don’t have an attorney, call CHIRLA’s legal triage information hotline at 213-201-3797 on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or Thursday between 1 and 5 p.m. The people answering the phone can assess your situation and get you scheduled for a legal clinic, which takes place every second Saturday of the month between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. (the next one will be on July 12).



You can also call the Immigrant Defenders Law Center’s Rapid Response Hotline at 213-833-8283 (Monday-Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.). If a family member is detained, this page can help you find out where they are being held: locator.ice.gov/odls/#/search

Rep. Barragán added that people can also call her Long Beach office for assistance at 310-831-1799.



Q: What should DACA recipients say if they encounter ICE?

CHIRLA: DACA recipients have what is known as “deferred action” status, which is a temporary protection from deportation. It’s important to carry proof of that status whenever you’re outside your own home.



Q: If someone is a U.S. citizen and is approached by ICE, what documents should they have to protect themselves?

IMMDEF: Carry a valid form of ID issued by the state or federal government, such as a RealID, driver’s license, or passport. If you’re a dual citizen, leave any documents on your second nationality at home. Memorize an emergency phone number for a family member or a friend. Always ask if you’re being detained and what the reason is; if they say you’re not being detained, ask if you’re free to leave. Don’t sign anything, exercise your right to remain silent and your right to consult an attorney.



Q: My friend’s green card expired four years ago. What should they do?

CHIRLA: A green card grants what’s known as “lawful permanent resident” status. That status is permanent and does not expire — only the physical card that serves as proof does. Usually, they are valid for ten years. A new one can be requested by completing an I-90 form. CHIRLA has a special unit to assist people with this kind of paperwork. Call 213-201-3797 on Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or Thursdays between 1 and 5 p.m.



Q: Can parents who are going to be deported request not to be separated from their children?

IMMDEF: The family preparedness plan on the Immigrant Defenders Law Center website includes paperwork that parents can use to appoint a guardian for their children in case they are detained. If you have an underage child and you prefer to keep them with you, you can request this. It’s important to tell everyone involved in the child’s care about the arrangements you’ve made so everyone is on the same page. Also, make sure others know where a copy of the plan can be found in the home.



Q: Should people keep copies of their ID in case they are detained?

IMMDEF: That’s a great idea. Also, keep at least one backup copy of work permits, receipts for any pending United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applications, your Social Security number card, etc, and make sure everyone in the home knows where they are.



Q: Should you allow ICE to take a picture of you for their records if you’re not being detained?

IMMDEF: Technically, you can’t expect privacy in public space, but if they come up to you, feel free to say no. Be mindful to stay as calm as possible.



Q: Do taxpayers have to pay for these immigration raids? We didn’t choose this.

NDB: That depends on whether the courts decide the current approach to immigration enforcement is valid.



Q: What can ordinary people do to defeat Trump’s agenda?

NDB: Speaking out, showing up at protests. If you have family members in other parts of the country who vote the other way, educate them. If you know a member of the community who might be scared because of immigration raids, help them and educate them about their rights. We have to continue to stand strong and not be silent.



Q: How can people know what a legitimate ICE warrant looks like?

IMMDEF: To enter a non-public area, like someone’s home, ICE needs a judicial warrant. A judicial warrant is different from an administrative warrant. At the top of the page, it should say what court it has been issued by; at the bottom, there should be a signature block with the name of the judge. Also check who the document pertains to — what name(s) are listed? If you’re inside your own home, don’t open the door; instead, ask them to slide it under the door or hold it up to a window. If possible, take a photo of it. And ask for the officers’ names and badge numbers.



Q: There are reports about people showing up in communities pretending to be ICE. What can be done about these impostors?

NDB: Always ask to see their badge and officer number. Lawmakers in California have introduced a bill banning law enforcement from wearing face coverings on the job, California Senate Bill 627, also known as the “No Secret Police Act.” At the federal level, Republicans need to join Democrats in demanding that ICE agents not be masked. [RLn: To call your elected officials about this issue, contact Rep. Barragán at 202-225-8220, Senator Alex Padilla at 02-224-3553, and Senator Adam Schiff at 202-224-3841.]

Like this: Like Loading...