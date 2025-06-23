Los Angeles County Moves to Protect HIV Services by Tapping State Rebate Funds

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion last week urging the use of California’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program or ADAP rebate fund to support critical HIV prevention programs amid looming federal funding cuts.

Los Angeles County, which has the second-largest HIV epidemic in the U.S., had about 58,000 residents living with HIV at the end of 2023, including 6,800 undiagnosed cases. The county sees roughly 1,400 new infections annually. The epidemic disproportionately affects gay and bisexual men, transgender individuals, people with substance use disorders, homeless residents, and women of color.

“The potential loss of federal funding threatens programs that are crucial for preventing new infections and supporting vulnerable communities,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “Los Angeles County has been at the forefront of fighting the HIV epidemic for decades. The programs at risk have saved countless lives and helped reduce transmission through testing, treatment, education, and outreach. If federal support disappears, we risk losing ground in a fight that remains urgent. This motion is about protecting our progress and ensuring that no one in our County is left behind as we continue the work to end HIV.”

The county’s HIV prevention efforts have relied heavily on federal grants, including a cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of HIV Prevention and participation in the national Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative. Recent federal budget proposals threaten elimination of these programs, with layoffs at the CDC division and no HIV prevention funding included in the president’s 2026 budget blueprint.

“Los Angeles County cannot — and will not — stand by as lifesaving HIV prevention programs are gutted at the federal level,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “This is about protecting the lives of people who have been historically marginalized and disproportionately impacted by this epidemic. The AIDS Drug Assistance Program Rebate Fund is a resource that must be mobilized now to keep our communities safe, healthy, and empowered. We’re calling on our state partners to join us in taking bold, compassionate action to ensure this public health crisis doesn’t escalate into a catastrophe.”

The motion directs the Los Angeles County chief executive office’s legislative affairs and intergovernmental relations branch, in partnership with the Department of Public Health, to send a five-signature letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California department of finance. The letter will request that ADAP rebate fund dollars be incorporated into the state budget to sustain essential HIV prevention services. Copies will also be sent to key legislative leaders and the Los Angeles County state delegation.

Additionally, the motion instructs the CEO, in collaboration with Public Health and the Center for Strategic Partnerships, to pursue partnerships with philanthropic organizations to preserve HIV prevention programs.

