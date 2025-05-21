LA Briefs: Public Health to Test Eaton Fire Soil, Tourism Numbers Drop

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health May 21 launched a residential soil lead testing program focused on the area downwind of the Eaton Fire, where the most significant lead levels were found in earlier sampling.

Following an April 15 motion by the Board of Supervisors, Public Health has been directed to use up to $3 million from the county’s lead paint hazard mitigation program to fund this targeted initiative. The testing effort is based on soil sampling conducted by Roux Associates and confirmed by multiple independent researchers, including Caltech and the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles Tourism Down 61% Since 2019

LOS ANGELES — In the wake of the devastating wildfires that ripped through the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena, Los Angeles is still reeling. San Francisco Gate reports that rebuilding inches along, but with limited access up the Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu businesses are reporting million-dollar losses. Further east, a slower cleanup is underway while homeowners insurance woes continue and legacy businesses try to figure out what’s next. And in the bigger picture, one of the city’s main sources of revenue, tourism, is struggling, too.

Data from Visit California shows that visitor spending in Los Angeles County fell by 61% over four years, from $26.3 billion in 2019 to $10.4 billion in 2023.

The downturn, which can be seen in reduced hotel bookings, restaurant business and air travel coming into LAX, comes as Los Angeles is gearing up for some of the biggest events in its history: Over the next two years, LA is slated to host Super Bowl 61, the FIFA World Cup, the NBA All-Star Game and the Women’s Open golf championship. Then, in 2028, the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games come to town.

And while normally these large-scale events would be a boon for any city, the lack of tourism dollars now could mean trouble for what’s to come.

Indicators point to Trump and travel

In response to 25% tariffs on Canadian goods coming into the United States and Trump’s statements about annexing their country, Canadians in particular are canceling travel plans to U.S. destinations, including Palm Springs and Los Angeles. Several countries, including Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, have even issued formal advisories against visiting the United States.



Jackie Filla, president of the Hotel Association of Los Angeles, told the Los Angeles Times in April that despite the perceptions, local hoteliers are trying to entice international travelers.

“The way we are perceived globally is we are blowing up not just our economy but everyone else’s economy,” Filla said. “People don’t think it’s good, they don’t think it’s fair, so why would they go to America?”

