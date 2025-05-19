Gutting the Weather Watchers: When Tyrants Rewrite the Forecast﻿

This is no accident. It’s a coordinated attack on science, safety, and the truth — just in time for hurricane season…

This disaster has me so angry I can barely type straight. Elon Musk and his phony “Department of Government Efficiency” — which isn’t even a real government department, by the way — are systematically destroying the agencies that keep Americans alive when Mother Nature comes calling. And for what? Some twisted ideological experiment that’s going to cost lives.

The National Weather Service is falling apart right before hurricane season. They have 155 empty positions that should be filled with forecasters working around the clock to track storms and save lives.

Tom Fahy from the National Weather Service Employees Organization nailed it when he told The Washington Post:

“For most of the last half century, NWS has been a 24/7 operation. Not anymore, thanks to Elon Musk.”

Picture this: a Category 4 hurricane spinning up in the Gulf, and the people who should be tracking its every move and warning coastal communities just aren’t there anymore. That’s not some dystopian nightmare: that’s what Trump and Musk have done to us.

Want to know how insane this gets? NOAA started the year with over 600 vacant positions. Instead of filling those jobs, Trump’s crew — with Musk’s DOGE cheerleading the destruction — illegally fired or pushed out another 10% of the remaining staff. They’re literally making the problem worse.

The consequences hit immediately. Last month, the National Weather Service had to stop launching weather balloons at several sites and gut their data collection operations because they don’t have enough people. Those balloons aren’t just pretty toys; they’re how we know if that storm brewing in the Atlantic is going to slam into Miami, New Orleans, Houston, or fizzle out at sea.

Here’s another insane part of this: NOAA’s weather data generates $9 in economic value every year for every $1 of expense, and benefits the US to the tune of over $5 billion a year. That’s the kind of return on investment that would make venture capitalists weep with joy. But Musk and Trump are torching it anyway, because their real goal isn’t efficiency, it’s blinding Americans to the climate crisis.

This attack on NOAA fits perfectly with their broader war on climate science. We can’t have people understanding the true cost of extreme weather if they and their fossil fuel funders want to keep pumping carbon into the atmosphere, right? Better to leave everyone stumbling around in the dark while the planet burns.

And don’t even get me started on what they’re doing to FEMA. They’re gutting the agency that coordinates disaster relief that, ironically, benefits Red states that get pummeled by hurricanes and tornadoes every year the most. Remember Hurricane Helene tearing through North Carolina last fall? Instead of supporting relief efforts, lunatics like Marjorie Taylor Greene spent their time attacking FEMA and spreading conspiracy theories.

Greene actually tweeted: “Yes, they can control the weather.” If that were true, maybe she could ask Trump and Musk to turn on those magical Jewish space lasers and give us all a break.

But this isn’t really about controlling weather, it’s about controlling information. It’s about making sure Americans don’t have the tools to prepare for disasters or understand why they’re getting worse. It’s about putting ideology ahead of human lives, and we should all be sick of it.

Was it Putin or the fossil fuel billionaires who told Trump and Musk to do this? Because I can’t think of any other reason why they’d be working so hard to bring death and destruction to millions of Americans.

People are going to die because of these cuts. Not might die, not could die: will die. Families will lose everything. Communities will be wiped off the map. All because two billionaires decided their war on our “socialist” government and the tax dollars that support it was more important than keeping ordinary Americans safe.

The National Weather Service, NOAA, and FEMA aren’t bloated bureaucracies wasting taxpayer money. They’re the thin line between advance warning and mass casualties. They’re the difference between evacuation and devastation.

We can’t let them finish this demolition job directed against our nation. Call your representatives. Raise hell. Make noise. And, if we can’t stop them, let’s make sure that when the next big storm hits and the warnings don’t come in time, we’ll all know exactly who’s responsible for the bodies.

