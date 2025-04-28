Metro Takes Action: Shaping Better Transit Services with the Autism and Disability Communities

LOS ANGELES — The Metro Board of Directors April 24 approved a motion authored by director Holly J. Mitchell and co-authored by directors Katy Yaroslavsky, Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, James Butts, Tim Sandoval, and Imelda Padilla calling on Metro to gather community input to report back with recommendations by November 2025 for further improving its transportation system for persons with autism and other developmental disabilities.

“It’s important that we co-create the survey with trusted community organizations who work closely with our neurodiverse communities to ensure we capture feedback that reflects lived experiences and leads to meaningful improvements on our transit system. Understanding and meeting the unique needs of our neurodiverse community is key to shaping a world-class transportation system that truly serves everyone,” said Holly J. Mitchell, Metro board director and Los Angeles County Supervisor, Second District.

The insights gathered from the survey will identify short and long-term solutions and the respective funding required. The recommendations will build on Metro’s existing initiatives for enhancing the ridership experience for people with disabilities which includes Metro’s coordinated plan, section 5310 program, and office of civil rights management of ADA compliance.

“We appreciate this Board motion that will allow us to better understand how those with autism and other developmental disabilities experience Metro,” said Stephanie Wiggins, Metro CEO. “Making our system more accessible to those with autism, will help us make our system more accessible to everyone.”

The survey will be developed and administered in partnership with key stakeholder groups that directly represent and help serve residents with autism and other developmental disabilities, such as the Special Needs Network, The Wiley Center, and the Aging and Disability Transportation Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...