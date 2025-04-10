Healthy Births: LA County Launches Medi-Cal Doula Hub to Empower Families and Improve Maternal Health

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health last week announced the launch of the Los Angeles County Medi-Cal Doula Hub. The Doula Hub is a collaborative effort between Public Health and lead community agency, Frontline Doulas in partnership with Diversity Uplifts, Inc.

In a landmark move to transform perinatal care and address long-standing perinatal health disparities, The Doula Hub will support the rollout of the Medi-Cal Doula Benefit by working collaboratively with birth workers, Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans, community partners, and Medi-Cal beneficiaries through a strategic community-centered approach to provide workforce development for doulas and public education to county residents about the positive impacts of doula care.

The Doula Hub’s mission is to educate, connect, and advocate for doulas, families and communities, so that any Medi-Cal beneficiary who desires the affirming support of full spectrum doula care will be able to receive it, and doulas interested in becoming Medi-Cal providers are able to navigate the process successfully.

Jointly funded by the county and philanthropic partners, The Doula Hub was created in response to a unanimously approved 2023 Board of Supervisors motion that calls on the Department of Public Health, the Department of Health Services, and the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion or ARDI Initiative to develop a hub to support an equitable Medi-Cal doula benefit rollout, free of barriers for both doulas and birthing families. Nearly 40% of all births in Los Angeles County are covered by Medi-Cal each year.

The Doula Hub will focus on five key areas to facilitate the rollout of California’s Medi-Cal Doula Benefit, which became available in 2023:

Training and System Integration: Growing the doula workforce by training new doulas and ensuring existing doulas are welcome within healthcare systems (hospitals, clinics, health plans). Public Awareness: Educating Medi-Cal members, providers, and communities about the value and availability of doula care. Technical Assistance for Doulas: Supporting doulas to become contracted Medi-Cal providers, from application support to billing and legal resources, contracting, and compliance requirements. Workforce Development: Strengthening the doula workforce via small business trainings and required continuing education. Model Evaluation: Measuring The Doula Hub’s impact to inform future efforts and other jurisdictions.

“The LA County Medi-Cal Doula Hub builds on our commitment to addressing health disparities and ensuring all residents can get the care they need,” said Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor for the 2nd District and author of the motion to create the LA County Medi-Cal Doula Hub. “This initiative will help expand access to the lifesaving and affirming care doulas have long provided communities while supporting our local workforce in becoming Medi-Cal doulas.”

“The launch of the Medi-Cal Doula Hub in Los Angeles County is a crucial step toward addressing the perinatal and infant health inequities that too often affect marginalized communities,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Doulas not only provide emotional and physical support during birth, but they are also advocates for families, ensuring that everyone has access to the care and respect they deserve during one of life’s most transformative experiences. An investment in doulas is an investment in both maternal and infant health.”

To ensure the doula benefit rollout is accessible to both doulas and pregnant clients, Frontline Doulas, in partnership with Diversity Uplifts, Inc., was selected as the lead community agency in May 2024. As the lead community agency, Frontline Doulas and Diversity Uplifts, Inc. bring experience in advocating for and implementing equitable birth work solutions statewide. The Doula Hub will play a role in a national movement to ignite community-based solutions, cross sector collaboration, and whole person-centered care during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. The Medi-Cal Doula Hub Advisory Council, comprised of birth workers, advocates, healthcare professionals, and representatives from Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans, will provide recommendations, identify challenges, and propose solutions to advance The Doula Hub.

Doulas provide emotional, physical, and educational support to birthing people and their families throughout pregnancy, delivery, and early parenthood. Having a doula has been associated with reduced occurrence of C-sections, increased rates of breastfeeding, reduced preterm birth rate, significantly shorter lengths of labor, and a reduction in interventions that can cause complications.

Details: To learn more about The Doula Hub, visit: www.LADoulaHub.com.

To learn more about Public Health’s doula programs, which make doula services available at no cost to some of LA County’s most vulnerable residents, visit https://www.blackinfantsandfamilies.org/doulas.

