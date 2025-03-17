Ports Briefs: POLA Summer Internships Open, POLB Trade Sees Growth

Port of Los Angeles Opens Applications for Summer Internship Program

The Port of Los Angeles is now accepting applications for its 2025 summer internship program through March 28. College-enrolled student interns gain hands-on experience working at one of the world’s busiest ports, with assignment opportunities in various fields such as engineering, finance, marketing, real estate and more.

The program is open to current graduate and undergraduate students with interest in on-the-job skill building and networking in a dynamic environment.

The 10-week program runs June 16-Aug. 22. Interns may work up to 40 hours per week and should be available for in-person work, during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Depending on school year, summer interns earn from $17.28-$21.51 per hour, while student engineers earn from $22.11-$35.01 per hour.

Applications will be accepted between March 17-28. Applications received at any other time will not be considered.

Details: Application instructions can be found here, https://tinyurl.com/POLA-summer-intern-program

Trade Rises at Port of Long Beach in February

Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach rose for a ninth consecutive month in February as retailers continued to move goods ahead of anticipated tariffs placed on some imported products and materials.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 765,385 twenty-foot equivalent units in February, up 13.4% from the same month last year. Imports rose 11.8% to 368,669 TEUs and exports increased 2.9% to 90,026 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the port climbed 19.1% to 306,690 TEUs.

“No matter the situation, the Port will remain competitive by delivering exceptional customer service and moving ahead with capital improvement projects that will allow us to grow well into the future,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We thank our industry partners for choosing to do business with us.”

The Port has moved 1,718,118 TEUs during the first two months of 2025, a 27.4% increase from the same period in 2024.

