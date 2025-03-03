UPDATE Murder Investigation Arrest – Long Beach

Homicide detectives have made an arrest regarding the Feb. 16, 2025 murder of Edgar Ortiz-Escamilla, a 32-year-old resident of Long Beach.



Through their investigation, Homicide detectives identified the suspect as John Paul Mcintyre III, an 18-year-old resident of Long Beach. On Feb. 28, special investigations detectives, with the assistance of the LBPD SWAT team, arrested Mcintyre in the city of Los Angeles at a residence.

Mcintyre was transported to Long Beach City Jail, where he was booked for murder. Bail was set at $3,000,000 bail.



The motive and circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Originally Published Feb. 17

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on Feb. 16, 2025 in the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

About 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and evidence that a shooting occurred. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were notified that two male adult victims with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital. Officers determined the victims were from the shooting incident on Long Beach Boulevard.

One of the victims, identified as Edgar Ortiz-Escamilla, a 32-year-old resident of Long Beach, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second victim was listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives believe the incident to be gang related, however, the motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...