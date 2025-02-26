Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Partners with West Coast Customs for Training and Certification Program

LOS ANGELES – The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department or JCOD is partnering with legendary automobile customization and repair shop West Coast Customs or WCC to provide training and certification to system-impacted individuals.

The partnership began at the 2024 LA Auto Show, where JCOD and WCC came together to facilitate a nine-day automotive restoration training workshop for justice-impacted individuals. The collaboration was so successful that both sides agreed to continue programming.

This partnership offers a 12-week program for 18 participants, who receive hands-on experience in metal fabrication, wrap and tint, upholstery, electronics, and various other automotive disciplines. Graduates will receive a Certification of Completion in automotive customization and restoration. Training is taking place at West Coast Customs in Burbank, California.

Participating, students must be justice-system or foster-system impacted, be 18+, enrolled in a JCOD program (reentry intensive case management services, skills and employment for the careers of tomorrow, rapid diversion program, youth overcoming, providing opportunities for women in reentry, etc,), and have a government ID and a social security card.

This first cohort began on Feb.10. The target start date for Cohort 2 is in June, 2025.

Details: For more information about the program or to apply, email Joseph Wise-Wiley at jwise-wiley@jcod.lacounty.gov

