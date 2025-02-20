Students Protest in L.A. as Fear Grows Over ICE Impersonators and Deportation Policies

Students from San Pedro High School and Banning High School in Wilmington, Calif., are taking a stand as they join a growing movement of walkouts to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Concerned about the impact on their families and communities, these students have mobilized to make their voices heard.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has issued a warning about reports of individuals impersonating Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and approaching members of the school community. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho addressed the issue on social media, stating, “We are aware of reports that individuals alleging to be law enforcement or ICE agents have approached some in our community. This has the effect of generating fear within our communities.” LAUSD officials are working with local law enforcement to investigate these incidents.

The San Pedro and Banning School students demonstrators are emphasizing the importance of unity and standing up for immigrant rights. The demonstrations coincide with executive orders signed by President Trump aimed at increasing deportation efforts and restricting access to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The walkouts by San Pedro High School and Banning High School students highlight a larger movement of youth activism in Los Angeles, demonstrating the power of student voices in shaping discussions around immigration and social justice.

