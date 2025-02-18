Have Your Say: LASD Public Meeting & Comment Opportunity Feb. 20

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission was created to bolster the transparency and accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD and build bridges between communities and law enforcement.
It will hold its next business meeting on:
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Feb. 20
Agenda: https://tinyurl.com/LASD-Oversight-Agenda
Agenda Highlights:
- Discussion on LASD’s FY 2025-26 budget priorities and unmet needs
- Discussion on the Commission’s 2025 strategic plan
- Status of the commission’s efforts, including filing an amicus brief, to increase its access to LASD’s confidential records and information
- Motion to subpoena LASD for its investigation report into: 1. former Deputy Sheriff Joseph Benza III’s use of force against Emmett Brock, and 2. the fatal shooting of Andres Guardado.
- Report from the Inspector General on LASD’s use of tasers
Community input is vital to the work of the commission. You are encouraged participate in person or take advantage of multiple opportunities to join remotely, and submit public comments.
Attend In Person
St. Anne’s Conference Center
155 N. Occidental Blvd.,
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Map: https://tinyurl.com/St-Annes-Map
Join Virtually
Register in advance for the virtual meeting, password COC123
Webex:https://tinyurl.com/Join-LASD-Webex
Watch the livestream: Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/LASD-Civillian-Oversight
Call In: 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247
Speak Out
The agenda includes multiple opportunities to submit public comment during the meeting. You may also submit public comment online any time.
Public Comment:
Past Meetings:
Videos, minutes, attachments, and other content are posted on our website, https://coc.lacounty.gov.
Media Inquiries:
Contact COC-PIO@coc.lacounty.gov, 213-852-2430
Questions?
Contact cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov, 213-253-5678