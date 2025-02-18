Have Your Say: LASD Public Meeting & Comment Opportunity Feb. 20

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission was created to bolster the transparency and accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD and build bridges between communities and law enforcement.

It will hold its next business meeting on:

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Feb. 20

Agenda: https://tinyurl.com/LASD-Oversight-Agenda

Agenda Highlights:

Discussion on LASD’s FY 2025-26 budget priorities and unmet needs

Discussion on the Commission’s 2025 strategic plan

Status of the commission’s efforts, including filing an amicus brief , to increase its access to LASD’s confidential records and information

Motion to subpoena LASD for its investigation report into: 1. former Deputy Sheriff Joseph Benza III’s use of force against Emmett Brock, and 2. the fatal shooting of Andres Guardado.

Report from the Inspector General on LASD’s use of tasers

Community input is vital to the work of the commission. You are encouraged participate in person or take advantage of multiple opportunities to join remotely, and submit public comments.

Attend In Person

St. Anne’s Conference Center

155 N. Occidental Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Map: https://tinyurl.com/St-Annes-Map

Join Virtually

Register in advance for the virtual meeting, password COC123

Webex:https://tinyurl.com/Join-LASD-Webex

Watch the livestream: Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/LASD-Civillian-Oversight

Call In: 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247

Speak Out

The agenda includes multiple opportunities to submit public comment during the meeting. You may also submit public comment online any time.

Past Meetings:

Videos, minutes, attachments, and other content are posted on our website, https://coc.lacounty.gov.

Media Inquiries:

Contact COC-PIO@coc.lacounty.gov, 213-852-2430

Questions?

Contact cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov, 213-253-5678

