County Seeks Rentals for Fire Victims; “Know Your Rights” Info for Immigrants to Be Displayed on Metro System

Hahn Requests Know Your Rights Info for Immigrants be Displayed Throughout Metro System

LOS ANGELES — Chair of the Metro Board of Directors and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn Feb. 12 sent a letter to Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins requesting that Metro work with LA County’s office of immigrant affairs to make “Know Your Rights” information and resources available to riders who are immigrants throughout the Metro system. Amid intensified immigration enforcement actions nationwide, Hahn wants Metro to help inform riders about the rights they have during interactions with ICE or law enforcement agents, including the right not to open their doors and the right to consult a lawyer before signing documents.

“Immigrants make vast contributions to our communities and to LA County’s economy. And many of them rely on Metro to do that. During this time of unprecedented fear and uncertainty for many immigrants, we can’t waste any time or leave any opportunity on the table when it comes to informing our riders who are immigrants about their rights,” said Hahn.

Hahn’s letter requests that Metro place easy-to-read information on immigrants’ rights in multiple languages on displays in Metro buses, trains, and stations. It also calls on Metro to explore allowing that information to be distributed on Metro property or made available directly to riders.

Details: Full letter available here.

Los Angeles County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire

LOS ANGELES —In response to the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urgently calling on local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority or LACDA is working alongside the American Red Cross to locate one- and two-bedroom rental units within a 10-mile radius of the Eaton Fire boundary. Properties in nearby communities such as Pasadena, Glendale, and Monrovia are especially needed.

Displaced renters will be responsible for covering rental costs similar to any other private market tenant.

Property owners with an available unit are asked to contact the LACDA at 626-586-1570, 626-586-1565 or via email at Owner.Services@lacda.org. LACDA staff are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

Spanish speaking staff are also available to assist. LACDA staff will conduct an initial assessment and forward property owners’ contact information to the American Red Cross.

