On His Last Day in Office, Biden Commutes Leonard Peltier’s Sentence

WASHINGTON D.C. — Moments before leaving office President Joe Biden commuted Leonard Peltier’s sentence, freeing him from prison.

This comes after a decades-long effort by Indigenous activists, human rights organizations, religious leaders and the Hollywood film community that held that Peltier, now 80, was wrongly convicted.

Law enforcement opposed the commutation, arguing that Peltier should remain in prison for the remainder of his life for murdering FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams in 1975. At the time, tensions were high over a longtime struggle between the U.S. government and activists for Native American civil and treaty rights.

The commutation was widely opposed by law enforcement who insisted that Peltier’s actions were cold-blooded, and he should remain imprisoned for the rest of his life for murdering FBI agents Coler and Williams in 1975.

Biden’s action, with this commutation, lessens Peltier’s sentence, who suffers from diabetes complications, kidney disease and near blindness. His attorneys argued that he would not survive much longer in prison.

Peltier has been held in the federal detention center, Coleman 1, in Sumter County, Florida. He admitted shooting at the agents but always maintained his innocence.

Peltier’s latest bid for parole was denied in July 2024. He was not eligible for another hearing until June 2026. Peltier is set to be releasedon Feb, 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...