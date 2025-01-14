LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Issac Guillermo Deleon

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons detail is asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person, Issac Guillermo Deleon. Mr. Deleon was last seen on Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., on the 23000 block of Archibald Avenue, in the city of Carson.

Mr. Deleon is described as a 24-year-old male Hispanic adult, 5’06”, 160 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow plaid shirt, black pants, and silver chain with three saints.

Mr. Deleon suffers from depression and anxiety. His family is concerned for his well-being and are requesting the public’s help locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500, or anonymously at 800 222- 8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

